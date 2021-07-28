Gov. Lamont announces $3.8 million in grants to improve security protections at local nonprofits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced his administration is awarding $3.8 million in grants to cover the costs associated with implementing security infrastructure for nonprofit organizations.

The grants are being awarded under the state’s newly launched Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The security infrastructure improvements will be implemented at 97 nonprofit organizations in Connecticut.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is intended to improve security at organizations that are at a heightened risk of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime, or violent act.

Eligible nonprofits are able to receive a maximum of $50,000 per site.

“We are fortunate to have so many nonprofit organizations in Connecticut that provide an incredible amount of services to the people of our state, and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help ensure that they have the resources need to make their staff and clients as safe as possible,” Governor Lamont said.

