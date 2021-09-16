Gov. Lamont announces CT will be welcoming more than 300 Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut will be accepting more than 300 Afghan refugees.

On Wednesday, Lamont released a statement saying that his administration was informed by the White House that Connecticut will be asked to accept as many as 310 Afghan refugees for resettlement in Connecticut.

“I welcome these individuals with open arms into our wonderful state. In anticipation of this moment, I directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services, under the leadership of Commissioner Deidre Gifford, to work with our partners across state government, the federal government, and at the local level to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to provide support to these men, women, and children making the long trip to Connecticut from Afghanistan,” Lamont said.

Lamont said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ensured Connecticut that these individuals will have all been vetted and will have necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19.