Gov. Lamont announces extension of eviction freeze to October 1, additional funding for housing assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Friday that the state is “doubling funding” for the rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19 to $20-million. In addition, the governor announced that he will soon sign an executive order that will extend to October 1 the residential eviction moratorium protecting tenants who were current on their rent at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Supporting renters and landlords during this public health crisis is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “I’m trying to get people back to work and children back to school, and having a home you can call your own is a critical foundation for making that happen. Tenants who can pay their rent on time should do so, and landlords and tenants should work together to develop reasonable payment plans for these extraordinary circumstances.”

The Friday release breaks down funding assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19:

The additional $10 million brings the total amount of state funding for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19 up to $43.3 million. In addition to the $20 million rental assistance program, that funding provides mortgage relief to homeowners ($10 million), supports renters who were facing eviction before the pandemic ($5 million), rehouses people exiting homelessness or incarceration ($5.8 million), and supports renters excluded from federal assistance because of their or their loved ones’ immigration status ($2.5 million). Connecticut’s large cities also received $10 million under the CARES Act Emergency Solution Grants program to prevent homelessness and support homeless populations.

Interested tenants can learn more on the department’s website or by calling 1-860-785-3111 during regular business hours.