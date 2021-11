HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday he filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2022.

Lamont took office in 2019 and had previously not announced if he would be running for a second term.

If re-elected, Lamont would begin his second term as governor in 2023.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also announced Monday she filed paperwork to run for reelection.