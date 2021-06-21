Gov. Lamont announces plan for faster rail service in the state

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Lamont announced a plan for faster rail service in the state Monday. The multi-billion dollar investment program “TIME FOR CT” is set to save people up to 10 minutes in their commutes by 2022.

With investment in infrastructure and the rail fleet, the plan illustrates that future super-express service will save people up to 25 minutes by 2035. It will do this by using existing assets and staying within the existing right of way, which means no new rail-building.

Instead, curves in the track from New Haven to Grand Central will be straightened out and there will be an increase in speed and signalization.

The program will require capital investment of between $8-10 billion over 15 years. With funding, the plan can improve needs, frequency and reliability throughout the state.

“We’re going to get $90 million a year in additional resources. We’ll be able to leverage that,” Lamont said,

Additional benefits of the plan include:

Reduce impacts of climate change by attracting more people out of their cars

Improve the resiliency of the New Haven Line

Provide a new fleet for faster trip times and an improved passenger experience

Improve access to education, jobs and urban centers

Support economic recovery from COVID through improved service

Generate an estimated 45,000 direct construction jobs over 15 years

“There are climate benefits at play here as well. More frequent and faster rail service will get people out of their cars, reducing highway congestion and greenhouse gas emissions at the same time,” said Catherine Rinaldi, president of MTA Metro-North Railroad.

Gov. Lamont spoke about the highway user fee on trucks that was just passed in the legislature. That’s expected to raise money to go into the special transportation fund, which will help pay a portion of what Connecticut will owe the federal government to do some of these upgrades.

If there’s not enough money over the next 10 years, Gov. Lamont says he will go back to the legislature to talk about ideas. He said he is not interested in talking about tolls. Republicans say they have a plan to use some of the paydown on pensions to help leverage money to go into infrastructure like trains.

Full details on TIME FOR CT including the New Haven Line capacity and speed analysis, the executive summary and the TIME FOR CT rail map, have been published online at ct.gov/dot.