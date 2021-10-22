Gov. Lamont attends summit hosted by the Democratic Governor’s Association in Washington, D.C.

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is in Washington, D.C., attending a summit hosted by the Democratic Governor’s Association.

That’s where he met with White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the ongoing negotiations on President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda. He also met with White House officials about Connecticut’s priorities.

“Get something passed on a timely basis. Infrastructure, I’m from Connecticut, an old state, old bridges, old railroads, that would make an enormous difference for people. On the human infrastructure, prioritize the kids, daycare, childcare, universal pre-K, it’s great for the kids. It also allows mom and dad to get back to work,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he’d like to see the child tax credit extended beyond one year, but he doesn’t expect that to happen due to cost.