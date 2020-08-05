Gov. Lamont calls on PURA to investigate Eversource, UI responses to outages caused by Isaias

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Twenty-four hours after Tropical Storm Isaias brought destructive winds through Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont called on Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to investigate the state’s public utility companies for their response efforts to the storm.

Isaias brought more than 700,000 power outages across the state.

Lamont said that Eversource Energy’s and United Illuminating’s responses to the storm have been wholly inadequate and does not meet the obligations for the critical resources they are responsible for providing on behalf of Connecticut residents.

“Several years ago, Connecticut experienced largescale outages that took days to recover from, and we were told that the utilities were improving their resources so that they can be prepared for the next time Mother Nature inevitably hits again,” Governor Lamont said. “And now here we are, with a wholly inadequate response to another storm. I’m asking PURA to begin this investigation so that we can determine whether the companies are meeting their legal obligations and whether any penalties need to be applied. The people of Connecticut deserve better than the service they are receiving.”

He said he wants the companies to get extra crews into the state to help with the workload.

“I want to make sure that we put every person we can on the table to make sure we’re taking care of this.”

Craig Hallstrom, President of Electric Operations for Eversource Energy, said preparations for the storm started last Thursday.

“Right now, we have approximately 450 electric restoration crews,” he said. That’s line crews, first responders and we have 235 tree crews. That number will double in the next 24 hours as we bring in crews from outside the area…There’s no utility in the country that would staff to handle this type of magnitude of storm every day. We know what the past has been, so we hired hundreds of crews in advance of this storm.”

“I don’t want any excuses,” Lamont said. “We’ll do some assessment over the next five days; to Eversource’s credit, we have over 200,000 people back up, and that’s not good enough for me. I know how this impacts people.”

Lamont said he wants all outages solved by the end of the week.

He is asking PURA to do the following:

Consider whether the utilities were adequately prepared and have the resources they need to respond to significant weather events.

Evaluate their response and whether it met regulatory and statutory requirements.

Determine whether resources that were invested into their outage response system was prudent in light of the recent system failures.

Determine whether civil penalties should be applied.

Last week, Lamont called on PURA to investigate recent price hikes in Eversource bills amid the pandemic. The company was asked to suspend the recent rate hike and bring back the normal rates by Aug. 7.