Gov. Lamont calls state legislature into special session beginning Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Friday that he is calling the state legislature into a special session beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.

That special session will address several legislative items, including regulation over the state’s energy companies and ensuring absentee ballots in the general election can be administered securely by local officials.

The full list of initiatives to be considered in the special session is as follows:

Establishing a performance-based regulation to hold the state’s electricity, gas, and water companies accountable for the critical services they provide to customers;

Ensuring local officials may administer absentee ballots in a secure and orderly manner during the November 2020 general election;

Authorizing school construction projects;

Updating the state’s Transfer Act;

Aligning Connecticut’s hemp program with federal law and providing opportunities for hemp growers and manufacturers in the state;

Updating the state’s environmental justice law to require public notice and community benefit agreements in certain circumstances;

Providing greater protection for employees in occupations engaged in construction on certain non-residential building, heavy, or highway works projects in Connecticut;

Permitting homeowners’ associations to obtain loans through the Supplemental Collapsing Foundation Loan Program;

Permitting some late property tax exemptions to be filed with towns; and

Clarifying the ability of state marshals to recover costs for searching records of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state Senate’s Democratic leaders – Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) – issued the following statement about the upcoming special session:

We look forward to meeting next week for this special session and acting on important issues impacting Connecticut residents statewide. The Take Back Our Grid Act promises to begin the overhaul Connecticut utilities and ensure the people of our state receive the services they pay for, ensuring that corporations focus on the people they serve instead of the profits they earn. Additionally, important school construction project funding will be dispersed statewide, keeping our education systems in strong standing and making sure our students’ facilities receive the upkeep they need so they can reach their potential. With November’s election just six weeks away, it’s just as vital to ensure every vote is counted and the outcome cannot be questioned. We will make sure every absentee ballot mailed will be accepted and counted according to state law. Statement by CT Senate Democratic leaders

The special session is also expected to give consideration to four judicial nominations made by the Governor back in July.

The four judicial nominations include Appellate Court Judge Christine E. Keller to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court; and three Superior Court judges – Judge Joan Alexander, Judge Melanie Cradle, and Judge Jose A. Suarez – to fill vacancies on the Appellate Court.