Gov. Lamont directs all flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor late Robert Dole

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont, in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph Biden, is directing all flags throughout the state to be lowered at half-staff to honor the late Senate leader and presidential candidate Robert Dole.

Lamont noted in a statement that all U.S. and state flags – including municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should be lowered immediately until sunset on Thursday, December 9.

“Bob Dole was a leader from a bygone era, one where country and public service came before all else,” Lamont said. “He served his home state of Kansas and our great nation, both as a soldier in the U.S. Army and as an elected official, for nearly six decades of his impressive 98 years with us. His most notable years were as a leader of the U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for the presidency in 1996.

“His character and love of our nation’s democratic values were unimpeachable. This country would be better off if it had more leaders like Bob Dole who put country over party at the helm. He will be missed by people on both sides of the aisle. Annie and I send our condolences to his family.”

Dole, a Republican presidential candidate and celebrant of WWII veterans, died at 98-years-old Sunday.