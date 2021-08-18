Gov. Lamont expected to discuss the impact the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will have on CT

Cars drive past construction workers along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. – The US Senate approved US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. The package described by the White House as “historic” only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans. The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The governor and both of Connecticut’s U.S. Senators teamed up with union leaders Wednesday morning. The goal is to try to get the federal infrastructure bill passed in the House of Representatives.

The trillion-dollar, bipartisan infrastructure deal has only made it halfway through Congress, but the state’s building trades are already celebrating the victory in the Senate and what it could mean for Connecticut.

RELATED: Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act

“This infrastructure bill means over $3.5 billion in federal highway investment for Connecticut that will relate close to one million jobs over the next decade,” declared Keith Brothers, the President of the Connecticut Building Trades.

That’s why builders and building unions are hailing the infrastructure deal in the Senate as such a success. For the state as a whole, officials say it means help where we most need it – the aging roads and rails on which businesses rely.

“Our economy grows when we can get people and goods faster to places like Boston and Ne York. Companies want to locate here to Connecticut,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut).

The bill also includes millions to train the next generation of workers who will do those union jobs, and Governor Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) wants to make sure they get the right kind of education.

“I want to make sure that we’ve got the training funds in place,” Lamont said. “Tell us the type of skills you’re going to need over the next 2-3 years to make sure that we have the people ready to go.”

Remember, the bill has only passed the Senate. It still needs to pass the House of Representatives, but, as Senator Blumenthal said, if it can pass the evenly divided senate with 19 republicans joining 50 democrats, it should be able to pass the democrat-controlled House.