HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony on Monday for the Mental Health Parity Act.

The Mental Health Parity Act is a law requiring insurance companies to provide equal treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.

The signing ceremony was held in Hartford at 1 p.m. Monday.

