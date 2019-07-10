Gov. Lamont signs bill that provides workers’ comp to first responders with PTSD

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill on Wednesday adding PTSD treatment to the compensation plans of first responders.

Governor Lamont held a bill signing ceremony at the Engine 10 station of the Waterbury Fire Department. The new law provides workers’ compensation benefits to police officers and firefighters who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing an unnerving event in the line of duty.

The tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School helped put a spotlight on first responders’ need for help in dealing with post traumatic stress.

While the new law covers the police and fire sectors, it does not cover correction officers or EMTs. The law also includes a study to determine if it can be expanded to those workers.

That will be addressed in next year’s legislative session.

