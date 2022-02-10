HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont delivered his 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday and there were some fiery parts.

“This year, my budget cuts taxes for working and middle-class families. We’re also holding down the costs of healthcare, childcare, and college tuition, making Connecticut more affordable for everyone,” Lamont said during his speech.

RELATED: Lamont delivers 2022 State of the State address

Lamont was happy to deliver that speech in person once again.

On Thursday, Lamont joined News 8 for a live interview after he wrapped up his fourth State of the State address.