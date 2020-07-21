Gov. Lamont to chair state’s bond commission meeting today following budget shortfall from coronavirus response

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the state prepares to end the fiscal year with a budget shortfall, Governor Ned Lamont prepares to chair the State’s Bond Commission virtually later this morning.

As the state gears up to lean on its rainy day fund to get out of a $153 million budget shortfall, largely due to the coronavirus response.

This is the commission that approves funding for cities and towns and state projects like transportation. Today, there are some $800 million worth of projects slated to be approved.

A large chunk, some $100 million, will go to fund transportation. $20 million is slated for crumbling foundations and $7 million for grants to aid cities and towns.

There are 45 pages worth of items and some get quite specific, like $3 million for community justice training for police officers in large towns and cities and $2 million for technology improvements for the Connecticut State College and University system.

People at home can watch online through the www.ct-n.com live stream. That meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.

