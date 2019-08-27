Gov. Lamont to discuss Connecticut’s education system on Tuesday

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont is meeting with education officials in Meriden on Tuesday to discuss what can be done to improve the state’s education system for students.

The Governor says he wants to talk about efforts being made to close the achievement gap and ways to help all children succeed, including those who live in less affluent areas.

Lamont is also seeking ways to cut back on administrative costs so that more money can go to the classroom.

The meeting is set to take place at the Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden at noon.