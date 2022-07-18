HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he will be activating hot weather protocols to ensure the availability of cooling centers in the coming days.

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures will reach more than 95 degrees over the next several days and the heat index is expected to go over triple digits, according to the Governor’s office.

The hot weather protocols will be activated on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until Sunday, July 24.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions.

When enacted, a system is set up for state agencies municipalities and other partners to coordinate with United way 2-1-1 to make sure information on cooling centers is available and that there is a location that provides relief from the hot conditions.

Anyone in need of a cooling center is asked to visit at 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

The Office of Gov. Lamont has provided the following information to help residents stay cool during the heat wave:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Everyone is also reminded to stay hydrated during periods extreme heat. Because bodies lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common while experiencing very high temperatures. It is strongly encouraged to: