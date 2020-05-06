Gov. Lamont to provide update on future of learning at CT colleges, universities

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont is expected to provide more information about the future of learning at colleges and universities across the state on Wednesday.

This decision comes after he announced K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Many are waiting on contingency plans and public health guidance. The list of colleges and universities across Connecticut who haven’t announced final decisions regarding the fall semester, include UConn, Yale, Wesleyan, Trinity and Central Connecticut State, among others. The decision is leaving a lot of families in limbo both logistically and financially.

In the meantime, many already took such a hit this semester. Connecticut’s state colleges and universities are expected to receive nearly $55 million in federal emergency relief aid. According to CSCU, half of that money has to be dedicated to emergency financial aid assistance.

The rest will go to Central, Southern, Eastern and Western Connecticut State Universities to help reimburse students for room and board.

Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart have alluded to returning to in-person classes by the fall while UConn has asked faculty and staff to prepare to teach the university’s fall semester online.