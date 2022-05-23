STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a bill signing ceremony to ratify an agreement reached with Lockheed Martin.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m. Lamont with sign the agreement that will keep the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s headquarters in Connecticut for at least another 20 years. The contract will last through 242 and will sustain more than 7,000 jobs in the state.

Executives and staff of Lockheed Martin will join the governor in the bill signing ceremony.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.