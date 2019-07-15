Breaking News
Gov. Lamont to sign bill to speed up deployment of 5G wireless technology in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The wheels are in motion to accelerate the deployment of 5G wireless technology in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a ceremonial bill signing on Monday in Stamford. The bill will establish a council on 5G technology reviewing the requests of wireless carriers to use state property for facilities that would help with the faster service.

Gov. Lamont says ultra fast internet speeds are critical for Connecticut’s economy.

