Gov. Lamont to sign bill to speed up deployment of 5G wireless technology in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The wheels are in motion to accelerate the deployment of 5G wireless technology in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a ceremonial bill signing on Monday in Stamford. The bill will establish a council on 5G technology reviewing the requests of wireless carriers to use state property for facilities that would help with the faster service.

Gov. Lamont says ultra fast internet speeds are critical for Connecticut’s economy.

I want to build a CT with a national reputation for being at the forefront of modern tech advancements so that when businesses are trying to decide where to locate to take advantage of the best technology has to offer, they know this is where to be. https://t.co/F9MHjd7hSv pic.twitter.com/cBXSRnEecp — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 15, 2019

