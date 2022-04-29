HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new online application to help families afford their heat and water bills during the 2021-2022 season.

Eligible residents are now available to apply online to the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) for financial assistance on the State of Connecticut website.

The online application is part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s ongoing efforts to digitize government services to help residents access critical goods and services during times of need.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced an extension to apply for the program. The original deadline was May 31 but now eligible families can apply until June 30, according to a release.

CEAP is a federally funded program that provides winter heating assistance to more than 75,000 families each year. Eligible families may receive between $410 and $1,015 in basic benefits. Both homeowners are renters are available to apply for the program.

LIHWAP provides families with water access and households may receive up $1000 in water and water waste benefits.

“Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance. I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.