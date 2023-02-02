HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont is pushing a new plan that would cancel overdue medical bills for thousands of people in Connecticut.

The governor made that announcement this morning in Hartford. He said his plan is to use $20 million dollars of COVID money from the federal government to partner with non-profits that buy medical debt — and get rid of it at a fraction of the cost.

The biggest form of debt in our country is medical debt. And medical debt is something you don’t have any control over. Maybe you have a little control over your credit card debt, you don’t have any control over your medical debt. This bill to me is so important, as we think about the things that people go through each and every day. Of making decisions about whether or not they get the health care that they need whether or not they go to the doctor,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Under the plan — eligible households would not have to apply. It’s expected to be a part of the governor’s budget plan that will be rolled out next week.



