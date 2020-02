(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to announce further support from the state to the Puerto Rican people.

He plans on releasing money to help house Puerto Ricans in Connecticut who were displaced due to Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes that have devastated the island.

Related Content: Sen. Blumenthal to visit Puerto Rico to bring attention to recovery efforts

He will make the announcement Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Hartford.