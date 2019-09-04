Governor Lamont to attended opening of new Hamden school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will make an appearance for the opening of a new school in Hamden on Wednesday.

The new school has been named Hamden High Steam Academy, and students will be able to learn valuable workforce skills, get industry certifications and earn an associate degree in addition to their high school diplomas.

The school was created as a collaborative effort between the Hamden public schools, Gateway Community College and the New Haven Manufacturing Association.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.