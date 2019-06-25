Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill

Breaking News
A bill to create a paid family medical leave program in Connecticut was signed by the governor on Tuesday. 

Under the measure, you would be able to take three months off with pay if you or a family member is sick or if you just had a baby.

It will provide up to twelve weeks of pay with a limit of $900 dollars depending on your salary. 

A bill signing ceremony was held at 12:30 p.m. in Hartford.

