Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill

Governor Ned Lamont signed in a paid medical leave program bill in Hartford .
Under the measure, you would be able to take three months off with pay if you or a family member is sick or if you just had a baby.
It will provide up to twelve weeks of pay with a limit of $900 dollars depending on your salary.
A bill signing ceremony was held at 12:30 p.m. in Hartford.
