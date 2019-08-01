Grab your fire hats- the Annual Firemen’s Carnival in Orange begins August 1st

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Annual Firemen’s Carnival in Orange is blazing on in to start the month of August off right!

The event is not only a local tradition, but it’s the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. You can take part in all the fair fun starting at 5 p.m. at the Orange Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 1st.

It runs through the weekend. For more information, click here.

