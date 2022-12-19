MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut.

The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted into 82 new mixed-income housing units.

“We have a huge need for new housing and affordable housing in our state, so this is a really critical project,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

“We need more housing, not only in Meriden but all over the state,” said State Rep. Hilda Santiago (D). “We have a lot of young families looking for affordable housing and this is going to hopefully make that list shorter.”

The second $2 million grant will fund the cleanup and demolition of the former home of the International Silver Company at 116th Cook Avenue. That property was damaged in a fire earlier this year.