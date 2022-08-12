NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the end of a successful summer for aspiring graphic designers in New Haven.

Students in the Summer Studio Course at the University of New Haven had their graduation this morning exhibiting their final projects after 4 weeks immersed in the world of graphic design. They developed projects ranging from music festival posters to 2D animations.



“Every one of these kids has probably heard the same thing I heard, which is ‘you’re never going to make money as an artist.’ and we’re trying to show that’s a myth; you can make a lot of money as an artist,” said DJ Hadda, of the Summer Studio Program.

This program was open to New Haven and West Haven High School students. As part of a one-of-a-kind effort by local community groups and the University of New Haven.