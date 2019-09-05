‘Green Boys’ member arrested for illegal weapon possession

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police arrested a gang member for possessing illegal firearms Thursday.

Police said Russell Gilchrist, 22, is an active member of the “Green Boys” and was illegally possessing several firearms.

Police found and arrested Gilchrist on Thursday when they served a search warrant at an apartment unit. Police believed Gilchrist was staying there with a female and her two young children.

Police seized an assault rifle with two 30 round magazines, a loaded semi auto handgun and packaged narcotics.

Weapons seized from Gilchrist (Photo: Bridgeport police department)

He received charges relating to possession of firearms and narcotics. He was also charged with Risk of Injury to Children.

Gilchrist was already a convicted felon with several firearm related offenses.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and will be arranged on Friday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.