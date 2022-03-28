BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Bridgeport on Monday. Work is getting started on the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s new Madison Avenue clubhouse.

“Conversations with the city started back in 2014, so this moment has been a long time coming,” said Sean Sullivan, Board of Trustees Chair.

“In 15 months, this construction zone will be transformed into a 44,000-square foot jewel for the community, a hub to inspire and support our children’s academic success, character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The governor, mayor, and other dignitaries were on hand for the event.