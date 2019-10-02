Groundbreaking of energy and data center kicks off in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase 1 of a $1 billion, transformative, energy and data center project in downtown New Britain is kicked off Wednesday morning.

The center will be housed on a portion of the former site of Stanley Black & Decker. It’s slated to become the region’s largest data center powered by the largest indoor fuel cell complex in the world.

Governor Ned Lamont said of the project, “This will be the data heart for ‘Google,’ ‘Amazon,’ and ‘Microsoft.’ It’s amazing; this is the cloud.”

The project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs in Connecticut in the next 20 years.

Participants include Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, and members of EIP, LLC.