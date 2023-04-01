FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police report a Plainville man passed away at the Tunxis Country Club golf course Friday afternoon.

Sebastian Beraducci, age 86, was a long time groundskeeper for the country club. According to police, Beraducci had a medical emergency while operating a golf cart and he drove into a small body of water. Paramedics and firefighters were unsuccessful in resuscitating Beraducci and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no indications of criminal activity but Farmington Detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.