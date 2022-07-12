SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Bridgeport noticed an Apple AirTag sitting on her car trunk when she came back from shopping at a Walmart in Shelton raising tracking concerns.



Amanda Roberts says if she had popped the trunk open, the tag would’ve slid into her trunk without her knowing.

“My trunk is usually a mess and that day I had all my beach chairs and stuff in it. Would I have seen it? Would it have slid between the beach chairs? When would I have noticed it?” she asked.

AirTags are about the size of a quarter and are used to keep track of things like a backpack or keys. Owners can track their AirTags on their phone.

Worried someone was going to follow her home, Roberts called the police. She says she was thinking of her two young kids.

“Even if it was nothing and it was put there in innocence, that’s fine, that’s great to hear. But I have to assume the worst, these are my kids and it’s my job to make sure they’re always safe,” said Roberts.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in Connecticut. In February, Naugatuck police arrested a Waterbury man is accused of using a tracking device to stalk someone.