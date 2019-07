MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks who live in a Meriden neighborhood are worried about a growing sinkhole.

The sinkhole is on Liberty Street, right next to a home. David Dockside owns that house and he’s very concerned about the safety of his family and kids in the neighborhood.

“It grows every day, it’s 16 feet in width,” said Dockside. “We have a heavy saturation of children. I’m very, very nervous for these kids.”

Dockside is waiting for the city to come up with a plan on how they can fix it.