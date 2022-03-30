(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont released the first TV ad of his re-election campaign.

“For years, politicians couldn’t get it done, balance the budget without raising taxes. As a businessman, I knew we could prove them wrong,” Lamont said in the ad.

The 30-second “have it all” spot focuses on how Lamont’s leadership has led to budget surpluses, community investment, and tax cuts for Connecticut families.

The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate, Bob Stefanowski says, “Clearly Connecticut Democrats aren’t on the same page, with some candidates starting their campaigns acknowledging residents are struggling, while the Governor pretends everything is fine…”

Stefanowski released his first campaign ad in January. The campaign released a series of ads as part of their initial million-dollar television buy.

The campaign is also reaching out to Spanish language votes.

This is Stefanowski’s second run for governor after he lost to Lamont in 2018.