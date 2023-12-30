Guilford, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guilford man was arrested on multiple charges including possession of live ammunition, according to police.

Yesterday at 2:22 a.m., the Guilford Police Department responded to Russo Dr. for reports of someone discharging a firearm and making threats.

Police say 67-year-old John Mulligan was inside the residence with the female homeowner when he made threatening statements to her.

After arriving at the scene, officers secured the area and began making contact with the homeowner. Officials said after numerous conversations, they were able to safely escort the owner out of the residence.

Later on, Mulligan surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Police said Mulligan was in possession of 21 live rounds of ammunition, and with the help of the homeowner, police were also able to locate a loaded firearm in the home.

The investigation determined that a firearm was not discharged inside the residence. Police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Mulligan has been charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, disorderly conduct, threatening in the second degree, and was held on a $100,000 bond.