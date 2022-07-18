GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A CT man has invented a ramp to help dogs in need, and it just hit the market.

Larry Backes created the ‘Ruff Ramp’ because his dog, Montana, just couldn’t get up and down the stairs anymore. Montana had congestive heart failure and Backes wanted to find a way to make it easier for his dog to get in and out of the house on his own.

Unfortunately, Montana passed away last year and Backes was trying to figure out what to do with the ramp. He thought about giving it away but realized there may be other people who could use it for their dogs.

“I called my vet and I said, ‘is there somebody that could use this?’ And she said, ‘no, I don’t know anybody.’ It’s really good for Montana, but it’s not really good for anybody else and that’s when it dawned on me. I could modularize this and make different sizes and heights for all different size staircases and dogs,” Backes said.

The ‘Ruff Ramp’ has a 15-degree grade, which let Montana just lumber up and down it. There are also railings on the side to keep the dogs safe. Backes added cleats and a non-slip surface.

Each ‘Ruff Ramp’ is custom-made, so it really depends on the size of your dog. There are three different widths and four different heights for the railings.

