GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 7th-grade student from Guilford is stepping up to help both people and pets in Ukraine.

Gianna DiMicco is on the Adams Middle School student council and has helped collect not only clothes, shoes, and blankets, but a bunch of pet food to send to Ukraine.

“We wanted to do something for them because what we want to do is give back as much as we can, so we decided to do a fundraiser. So, we put it all in the social studies room and said you can donate and it’s kind of a competition. The person who wins gets the prize of being a good person,” Gianna said.

Gianna says her social studies teacher helped find an organization in New York that will help transport the donations to Ukraine.