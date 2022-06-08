(WTNH) – As the nation wrestles with what to do about the horrific string of recent mass shootings, one gun safety bill born from a tragedy in Guilford is one step closed to becoming federal law.

The U.S. House is expected to vote on the “Protecting Our Kids Act.” It’s a bundle of 8 gun control bills that came out of the House Judiciary Committee last week. One of those bills is a federal version of “Ethan’s Law,” which is the Connecticut law that tightens gun storage rules in homes that have children.

15-year-old Ethan Song was killed when he was accidentally shot by a friend in Guilford in 2018 with a gun that was stored in a Tupperware container with bullets and gun lock keys nearby.

The federal bill was introduced by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro. She says when Ethan’s Law was included in the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” Ethan’s mother went to the cemetery to see her son.

“Upon hearing the news, she immediately drove to the cemetery, ran across it, yelling, and I quote, ‘Ethan, we did it. Your life-saving legislation will be heard and will get a vote,’” DeLauro said.

“We know the math in the Senate is difficult and it’s tough, but we also believe that every incremental step that we take is moving us toward a safer America. An America in which parents can be confident there isn’t going to be a gun taken from a home to their school by a young person to do some terrible damage,” said Mike Song, Ethan’s father.

The bill is expected to pass the House but likely will not pass in the Senate because of Republican opposition. A narrower bill is likely to come out of a bipartisan group in the Senate.