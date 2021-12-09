Gun violence survivors, families of victims demand change

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 14 marks 9 years since the devastating shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Families and survivors of gun violence gathered in Washington, D.C. Thursday to call more attention to the issue of gun violence.

The Newtown Action Alliance, the parents of Ethan Song, and people who survived shootings in other parts of the country joined the Connecticut congressional delegation at a church.

In the wake of the Michigan school shooting and more gun deaths, they urge Congress to act now.

Organizers said since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, 900,000 Americans have been the victims of gun violence, many of them fatally.