HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a crime scene after Hartford Hospital reported a gunshot victim.

At 5:38 a.m. Saturday morning, police were notified of the victim who had arrived at the hospital for treatment. The man, who police say is in his 30s, had sustained a single gunshot wound.

The individual is reportedly in stable condition.

Police are looking to determine where this incident occurred.