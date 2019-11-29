Gusty weather leads to Thanksgiving power outages

(WTNH) — If you went outside on Thanksgiving, you most likely felt the strong winds.

Unfortunately, those strong winds caused major issues during some people’s Thanksgiving celebrations. Nearly 4,000 people lost power at the height of the outage.

Some of the hardest hit areas were Manchester, Betheny and East Windsor.

Eversource says they have turned the lights back on for most of its customers. As of early Friday morning, only about 170 are without power.

