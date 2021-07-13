Habitat for Humanity in eastern CT reaches major milestone to help support building housing for low-income families

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The 99th and 100th homes built by Habitat for Humanity in eastern Connecticut are under construction.

They are part of a 12 home project in the Greenville section of Norwich.

“This is our biggest project that we’ve ever undertaken as a Habitat affiliate,” said Geoff Taylor, Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut.

Habitat also hit a major milestone as its Restores in Waterford and Plainfield recently. A million dollars in sales in just one year.

The Restores, which sell everything from appliance to brand new tile and even the kitchen sink provide real bargains for shoppers.

They help pay for new homes. That million means $400,000 for this project.

This Norwich project is also getting support from the city, which will be using $1.2 million of its American Rescue Plan money for two housing programs.

“They have a gap of funding of that amount. That will allow them to do those 12 units, I believe,” said John Salamone, Norwich City Manager.

The city will also be using $800,000 to have Habitat for Humanity rehab seven homes the city obtained through foreclosure, so that means there could be even more affordable homes available for low-income families.

Habitat sells the homes for about $100,000 and the families pay the money back to the organization with no interest.

“The money stays within Habitat, which is fine by us because they are now tax paying properties,” Salamone said.

A win for the city and the local neighborhoods.