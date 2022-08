MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, Haddam Fire Department says.

Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital.

The department could not comment on why or how she fell in the fire pit, and there is no update in her condition as of publication.