CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Fall is officially here! Below is a breakdown of Halloween-themed events across the state.

Litchfield County

64th Annual Salisbury Fall Festival

Location: Main Street Salisbury

Date: October 11 – October 13, 2019 starting 9am – 5pm

Price: Free admissions

Website: Click here

Hartford County

53rd Annual Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum

Location: Bristol Historical Society — 98 Summer St.

Date: October 4 – Nov. 3 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $6 donations (not meant for children under 6)

The Haunted Graveyard

Location: 186 Enterprise Dr., Bristol

Date: Lake Compounce opens 5 p.m. each night for the attraction. Sept. 27-28, every weekend in October, and November 1-2

Price: Adult tickets $31.99, child $26.99. Active & retired military members with ID receive $5 discount

Website: Click here

Pumpkin Patch Trolley

Location: Connecticut Trolley Museum — 58 North Rd., East Windsor

Date: October 6-27, starting 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Price: $13, $12, seniors $11

Website: Click here

Pumpkin Patch and Rails to the Darkside

Location: Connecticut Trolley Museum — 58 North Road, East Windsor, CT 06088

Date: October 6-27, starting 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Price: Trolley Express $20 per person; Pumpkin patch $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $11 for ages 4-12 and $4 for ages 3 and under. Museum Members receive half off admission.

Website: Click here

Spirits at Stowe: An Otherworldly Tour

Location: Harriet Beecher Stowe Center — 77 Forest St., Hartford

Date: October 2-31, starting time TBD

Price: $18 per person

Website: Click here

Spooky Speakeasy

Location: New Britain Museum of American Art — 56 Lexington St., New Britain

Date: October 31 at 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Price: $35 (designated drivers $25)

Website: Click here

Hogwarts at Night

Location: The Storyteller’s Cottage — 750 Hopmeadow St.

Date: October 12, starting 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: Adults only! $50 (cash bar available)

Website: Click here

Evidence of Evil

Location: Crystal Bees (parking lot) — 240 Spring St., Southington

Date: Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays starting September 27 – October 27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: Tickets $20 and free $5 Crystal Bees game voucher

Nightmare Acres

Location: 240 Governors Hwy., South Windsor

Date: Open Fridays & Saturdays October 4 – November 9, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Price: Online tickets $15, on-site $20. Parking $3

Not recommended for children. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a guardian.

Website: Click here

Halloween Stroll

Location: West Hartford Center & Blueback Square — 50 S. Main St., West Hartford

Date: October 26 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Price: Free admissions

Tolland County

St. Peter’s Annual Harvest Festival

Location: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church — 30 Church St. (Rt. 85), Hebron

Date: October 6 at 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Website: Click here

Harvest Costume Carnival

Location: Manchester Church of Christ — 595 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Date: October 12 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: Free admissions

Website: Click here

Harvest Happenings

Location: Sonny’s Place — 349 Main St., Somers

Date: September 20 – October 27 (every Friday, Sat., Sun.)

Fri. 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Price: Based on individual activities

Website: Click here

Windham County

Nightmare on Main: Villains: Madness. Mayhem, and Murder

Location: The Mill Museum — 411 Main Street, Willimantic

Date: September 28-29, October 4, 5, 12 from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m

Price: $12 per person (not intended for children)

Fairfield County

Sherlock Holmes & the Haunted Cabaret

Location: Downtown Cabaret Theatre — 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport

Date: October 5 – November 3. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: $19.75 – $25

Doors open 30 min prior to every show.

Website: Click here

Halloween Hayride Spooktacular

Location: Stew Leonard’s — 99 Federal Road, Danbury

Date: October 5-31. Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until dusk. Weekends from 10:30 a.m. until dusk

Price: Free admission

Sacred Heart University: Halloween Spooktacular

Location: Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts — 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield

Date: October 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Price: $10

Website: Click here

Legends of Fear

Location: 2 Saw Mill City Rd., Shelton

Date: Fridays & Saturdays, starting September 28 – November 2. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 20, 27

Price: Tickets start at $25. Free parking.

Website: Click here

The Great Pumpkin Festival

Location: Boothe Memorial Park — 5774 Main St., Stratford

Date: Saturday October 19 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: All ages. Free admission.

Website: Click here

Virtual Reality Halloween Experience

Location: Xperiment Virtual Reality — 100 Hawley Lane, Hawley Lane Mall, Trumbull

Date: October 1-31 (extra fright experiences on 18, 19, 25, and 26)

Tuesday-Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fri. 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sun. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Prices: Free to enter – pay per experience or book in advance

Website: Click here

New Haven County

Docktoberfest 2019

Location: Stony Creek Brewery — 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford

Date: October 5 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $20.00 – 21 and up only

Website: Click here

The Haunted Isle

Location: The Shore Line Trolley Museum — 17 River St., East Haven

Date: Fridays & Saturdays September 20-28 and October 4 – 26. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $22 per ticket

Website: Click here

Pumpkins on the Pier

Location: Walnut Beach, Milford

Date: October 4 — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Pumpkin lighting (Pumpkin Eve). October 5 — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Festival begins

Price: $5 – Pumpkin Eve. Free admission for the pier

Boulet Brothers: Dragula Tour

Location: College Street Music Hall — 238 College St., New Haven

Date: October 1 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20-$50

Website: Click here

Trail of Terror

Location: 60 N. Plains Hwy., Wallingford

Date: September 28-October 27. Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sundays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: Timed tickets (select preferred date & time) $20, general admission on-site $15

Not recommended for children 10 and under.

Website: Click here

Nightmare on Wolcott Street

Location: 1058 Wolcott St., Waterbury

Date: September 27-October 27. Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. – midnight, Sundays 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Price: $15

Website: Click here

Middlesex County

Halloween Pumpkin Festival & Parade

Location: Chester Village Center — Main St., Chester

Date: October 25 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Parade of Costumes 6:30)

Price: Free

Website: Click here

Pumpkintown U.S.A.

Location: 93 East High St., East Hampton

Date: September 21-October 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: Click here

Oktober Fest

Location: Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort — 99 Powder Hill Rd., Middlefield

Date: October 5 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: Free

Website: Click here

New London County

The Dark Manor Haunted House & Graveyard

Location: 25 Main St., Baltic

Date: Thursday-Sunday October 4-November 2 with additional dates October 14, 23, 30. From 6:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Price: Tickets vary from $9 – $25 depending on attraction.

Not recommended for visitors under 13.

Website: Click here

21st Annual CT Renaissance Faire

Location: Lebanon County Fairgrounds — 122 Mack Road in Lebanon

Date: Saturdays and Sundays September 28-October 24

Price: General – $16, kids 7 to 15 – $10, kids under 6 – free

Website: Click here

Nautical Nightmares: Wake of the Banshee

Location: Mystic Seaport Museum — 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic

Date: October 11-27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price: $19-$28

Website: Click here

Ghost Boat Tour: Haunted History on the Thames

Location: Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours — 1 Waterfront Park, New London

Date: October 13 from 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Price: $35

Website: Click here

Fall Pumpkin Lantern Paint & Sip

Location: Epicure Brewing — 40 Franklin Street, Norwich

Date: October 3 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Price: $35

Website: Click here