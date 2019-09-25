CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Fall is officially here! Below is a breakdown of Halloween-themed events across the state.
Litchfield County
64th Annual Salisbury Fall Festival
Location: Main Street Salisbury
Date: October 11 – October 13, 2019 starting 9am – 5pm
Price: Free admissions
Website: Click here
Hartford County
53rd Annual Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum
Location: Bristol Historical Society — 98 Summer St.
Date: October 4 – Nov. 3 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: $6 donations (not meant for children under 6)
The Haunted Graveyard
Location: 186 Enterprise Dr., Bristol
Date: Lake Compounce opens 5 p.m. each night for the attraction. Sept. 27-28, every weekend in October, and November 1-2
Price: Adult tickets $31.99, child $26.99. Active & retired military members with ID receive $5 discount
Website: Click here
Pumpkin Patch Trolley
Location: Connecticut Trolley Museum — 58 North Rd., East Windsor
Date: October 6-27, starting 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Price: $13, $12, seniors $11
Website: Click here
Pumpkin Patch and Rails to the Darkside
Location: Connecticut Trolley Museum — 58 North Road, East Windsor, CT 06088
Date: October 6-27, starting 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Price: Trolley Express $20 per person; Pumpkin patch $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $11 for ages 4-12 and $4 for ages 3 and under. Museum Members receive half off admission.
Website: Click here
Spirits at Stowe: An Otherworldly Tour
Location: Harriet Beecher Stowe Center — 77 Forest St., Hartford
Date: October 2-31, starting time TBD
Price: $18 per person
Website: Click here
Spooky Speakeasy
Location: New Britain Museum of American Art — 56 Lexington St., New Britain
Date: October 31 at 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Price: $35 (designated drivers $25)
Website: Click here
Hogwarts at Night
Location: The Storyteller’s Cottage — 750 Hopmeadow St.
Date: October 12, starting 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: Adults only! $50 (cash bar available)
Website: Click here
Evidence of Evil
Location: Crystal Bees (parking lot) — 240 Spring St., Southington
Date: Open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays starting September 27 – October 27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: Tickets $20 and free $5 Crystal Bees game voucher
Nightmare Acres
Location: 240 Governors Hwy., South Windsor
Date: Open Fridays & Saturdays October 4 – November 9, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Price: Online tickets $15, on-site $20. Parking $3
Not recommended for children. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a guardian.
Website: Click here
Halloween Stroll
Location: West Hartford Center & Blueback Square — 50 S. Main St., West Hartford
Date: October 26 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Price: Free admissions
Tolland County
St. Peter’s Annual Harvest Festival
Location: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church — 30 Church St. (Rt. 85), Hebron
Date: October 6 at 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Website: Click here
Harvest Costume Carnival
Location: Manchester Church of Christ — 595 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
Date: October 12 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Price: Free admissions
Website: Click here
Harvest Happenings
Location: Sonny’s Place — 349 Main St., Somers
Date: September 20 – October 27 (every Friday, Sat., Sun.)
Fri. 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Price: Based on individual activities
Website: Click here
Windham County
Nightmare on Main: Villains: Madness. Mayhem, and Murder
Location: The Mill Museum — 411 Main Street, Willimantic
Date: September 28-29, October 4, 5, 12 from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m
Price: $12 per person (not intended for children)
Fairfield County
Sherlock Holmes & the Haunted Cabaret
Location: Downtown Cabaret Theatre — 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport
Date: October 5 – November 3. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Price: $19.75 – $25
Doors open 30 min prior to every show.
Website: Click here
Halloween Hayride Spooktacular
Location: Stew Leonard’s — 99 Federal Road, Danbury
Date: October 5-31. Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until dusk. Weekends from 10:30 a.m. until dusk
Price: Free admission
Sacred Heart University: Halloween Spooktacular
Location: Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts — 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield
Date: October 28 at 8:00 p.m.
Price: $10
Website: Click here
Legends of Fear
Location: 2 Saw Mill City Rd., Shelton
Date: Fridays & Saturdays, starting September 28 – November 2. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 20, 27
Price: Tickets start at $25. Free parking.
Website: Click here
The Great Pumpkin Festival
Location: Boothe Memorial Park — 5774 Main St., Stratford
Date: Saturday October 19 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Price: All ages. Free admission.
Website: Click here
Virtual Reality Halloween Experience
Location: Xperiment Virtual Reality — 100 Hawley Lane, Hawley Lane Mall, Trumbull
Date: October 1-31 (extra fright experiences on 18, 19, 25, and 26)
Tuesday-Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fri. 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sun. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Prices: Free to enter – pay per experience or book in advance
Website: Click here
New Haven County
Docktoberfest 2019
Location: Stony Creek Brewery — 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford
Date: October 5 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: $20.00 – 21 and up only
Website: Click here
The Haunted Isle
Location: The Shore Line Trolley Museum — 17 River St., East Haven
Date: Fridays & Saturdays September 20-28 and October 4 – 26. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: $22 per ticket
Website: Click here
Pumpkins on the Pier
Location: Walnut Beach, Milford
Date: October 4 — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Pumpkin lighting (Pumpkin Eve). October 5 — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Festival begins
Price: $5 – Pumpkin Eve. Free admission for the pier
Boulet Brothers: Dragula Tour
Location: College Street Music Hall — 238 College St., New Haven
Date: October 1 at 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$50
Website: Click here
Trail of Terror
Location: 60 N. Plains Hwy., Wallingford
Date: September 28-October 27. Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sundays 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: Timed tickets (select preferred date & time) $20, general admission on-site $15
Not recommended for children 10 and under.
Website: Click here
Nightmare on Wolcott Street
Location: 1058 Wolcott St., Waterbury
Date: September 27-October 27. Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. – midnight, Sundays 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Price: $15
Website: Click here
Middlesex County
Halloween Pumpkin Festival & Parade
Location: Chester Village Center — Main St., Chester
Date: October 25 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Parade of Costumes 6:30)
Price: Free
Website: Click here
Pumpkintown U.S.A.
Location: 93 East High St., East Hampton
Date: September 21-October 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Website: Click here
Oktober Fest
Location: Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort — 99 Powder Hill Rd., Middlefield
Date: October 5 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: Free
Website: Click here
New London County
The Dark Manor Haunted House & Graveyard
Location: 25 Main St., Baltic
Date: Thursday-Sunday October 4-November 2 with additional dates October 14, 23, 30. From 6:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Price: Tickets vary from $9 – $25 depending on attraction.
Not recommended for visitors under 13.
Website: Click here
21st Annual CT Renaissance Faire
Location: Lebanon County Fairgrounds — 122 Mack Road in Lebanon
Date: Saturdays and Sundays September 28-October 24
Price: General – $16, kids 7 to 15 – $10, kids under 6 – free
Website: Click here
Nautical Nightmares: Wake of the Banshee
Location: Mystic Seaport Museum — 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic
Date: October 11-27 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: $19-$28
Website: Click here
Ghost Boat Tour: Haunted History on the Thames
Location: Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours — 1 Waterfront Park, New London
Date: October 13 from 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Price: $35
Website: Click here
Fall Pumpkin Lantern Paint & Sip
Location: Epicure Brewing — 40 Franklin Street, Norwich
Date: October 3 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Price: $35
Website: Click here