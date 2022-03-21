HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Public Schools are officially lifting the mask mandate as of Monday morning.

Masks have been at the center of a controversy in Hamden as many parents opposed the school’s ruling to keep students and staff in masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Parents have been divided on the issue prompting a heated debate at a Hamden Board of Education meeting earlier this month. Police were brought into the meeting after the Board of Education received strongly-worded emails sent from parents.

Many parents were unhappy with the superintendent’s decision to wait to lift he mask mandate until March 21, as many parents wanted the mask rule lifted immediately.

Hamden is one of the last school districts in the state to lift their mask mandate.

“To pick an arbitrary date, to let people get ready, what do they have to get ready for? You have your mask, keep it on if you’d like, you don’t want it, you take it off,” said Deborah Selearis of Hamden.