HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden Board of Education voted against a plan that would make schools start earlier for younger students as well as change bus routes on Tuesday night. The move comes after more than 2,000 parents responded to a survey.



The majority of parents wanted to keep the schedule the same citing difficulties such as getting to work on time. The board voted 6 to 3 in favor of the same start times for the upcoming school year with additional money for transportation improvements.