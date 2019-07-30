Hamden firefighters rescue kitten, woodchuck

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden firefighters spent the past weekend rescuing all kinds of animals!

A woman stopped a crew at Stop and Shop on Saturday because a feral cat was in her car. It ran under a fire engine and couldn’t be found.

The next day, it turned up in the firehouse. It was given to an animal rescue to be adopted.

Firefighters also rescued a woodchuck from an engine compartment on Saturday as well. Once out, it ran off to a new hiding place.

