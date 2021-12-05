Hamden High School closed Monday, Tuesday due to another threat

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School will close its doors for the next two days following news of a threat, marking the second threat against the school in a week.

Faculty members and students received either an email and/or robocall from Hamden Public Schools and the HSS principal, noting that the school will be closed both Monday and Tuesday due to another threat directed towards the HHS community. HPS will work with the Hamden Police Department and Mayor’s Office to “provide a proactive safety approach to school reopening,” the email said.

The school is set to reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures.

HPS noted in the email that this is an open police investigation and urges anyone with information regarding the original threat to contact Hamden Police.

Hamden High was just closed on Friday while police and administration investigated a potential gun violence threat that circulated online Thursday. It is unclear whether the second threat is in relation to the threat made last week.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on WTNH News 8 and on the News 8 app as more information becomes available.